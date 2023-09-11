Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes $683,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,065 shares of company stock worth $1,400,634. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.64. 615,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.94 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

