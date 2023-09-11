Suvretta Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 2.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $59,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after buying an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.77. 423,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

