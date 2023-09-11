Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 902,907 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,177,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902,907 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,923. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 3,234.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FULC. HC Wainwright upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

