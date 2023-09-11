Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 123.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of argenx by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in argenx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.73.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $15.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $525.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,724. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 0.75. argenx SE has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.73.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.81) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

