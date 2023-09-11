Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 296,801 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 296,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,394,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Match Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $467,703. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.54. 455,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

