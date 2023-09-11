Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Viking Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920,979 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,393,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,746. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

