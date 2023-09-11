Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys 3,383,327 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,887,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383,327 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

KZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.19. 38,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 17.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

