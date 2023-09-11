Suvretta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 210.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.72. 185,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,508. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.14 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

