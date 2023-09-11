Styrax Capital LP Invests $47.57 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Styrax Capital LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,573,000. MercadoLibre comprises about 7.4% of Styrax Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded down $15.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,412.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,823. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,255.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,247.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.