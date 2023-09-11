Styrax Capital LP Buys Shares of 300,775 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Styrax Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,479,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 4.6% of Styrax Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.38. 30,136,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,133,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,301.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

