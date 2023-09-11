Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSYS

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.