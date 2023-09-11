StockNews.com Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 2.00. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 742.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $9,059,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 146,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.