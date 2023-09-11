StockNews.com Downgrades Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE AMBC opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $578.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 111.98% and a return on equity of 41.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,108.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,426.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 913,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 853,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 613.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 707,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 480,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,802.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 434,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,943,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

