StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $94.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.40. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
