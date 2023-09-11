StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $94.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.40. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 604,621 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,476 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 768,534 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 856,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

