StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

