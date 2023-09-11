SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Free Report) by 9,128.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,217 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 82.8% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SportsMap Tech Acquisition alerts:

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Price Performance

SMAP remained flat at $10.65 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,195. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Company Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.