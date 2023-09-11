Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.50 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sportradar Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

