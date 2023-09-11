Soroban Capital Partners LP Has $36.29 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Soroban Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,575 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 0.5% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 0.10% of Nutrien worth $36,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.96. 539,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.