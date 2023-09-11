Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreases Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Soroban Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 668,813 shares during the quarter. Westlake comprises 2.2% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $156,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Westlake by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WLK traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.61. The stock had a trading volume of 143,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,586. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $138.39.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

