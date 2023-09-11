Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.55.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $165.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.29. Snowflake has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $203.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,937 shares of company stock valued at $111,034,892 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $840,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

