Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

