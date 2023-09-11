Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases 284 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 2.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AZO traded down $17.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,601.80. 13,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,969. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,498.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,509.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

