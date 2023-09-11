Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 548.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.78% of Destination XL Group worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 151,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.41. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Equities analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Jack Boyle purchased 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $58,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,342.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXLG

Destination XL Group Profile

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.