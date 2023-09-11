Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,725 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.34% of Societal CDMO worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCTL. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Societal CDMO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,772,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 8,846,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,363 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Societal CDMO in the fourth quarter worth about $4,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at $2,743,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Societal CDMO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Societal CDMO Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Societal CDMO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 120,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 million. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mathew Paul Arens acquired 6,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,676,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,870,558.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mathew Paul Arens purchased 6,250,000 shares of Societal CDMO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,457.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,537,222 shares of company stock worth $2,616,222. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

(Free Report)

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.