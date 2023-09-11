Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $21.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.62.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RVLV opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $959.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

