Reviewing Parallel Industries (EAPH) and Its Rivals

Parallel Industries (OTCMKTS:EAPH – Get Free Report) is one of 238 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Parallel Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Parallel Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parallel Industries N/A N/A N/A Parallel Industries Competitors -55.77% -65.66% -10.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parallel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Parallel Industries Competitors 182 932 1981 23 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Parallel Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 17.84%. Given Parallel Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Parallel Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parallel Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Parallel Industries N/A N/A 0.00 Parallel Industries Competitors $669.78 million -$9.51 million 117.14

Parallel Industries’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Parallel Industries. Parallel Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Parallel Industries rivals beat Parallel Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Parallel Industries Company Profile

Parallel Industries Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in development and markets various topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions. It focuses on development, licenses, production, and markets prescription and over-the-counter products. The company was formerly known as Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to Parallel Industries Inc. in December 2020. Parallel Industries Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

