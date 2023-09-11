Reviewing Evolv Technologies (EVLV) & Its Peers

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Evolv Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Evolv Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 113 770 1881 100 2.69

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 15.52%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -10.95% -60.04% 0.87%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $75.82 million -$86.41 million -7.02 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.54 billion $48.85 million 73.39

Evolv Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evolv Technologies rivals beat Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.