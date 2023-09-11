Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Down 43.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

