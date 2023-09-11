Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
