Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $172.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.36.

RETA opened at $170.32 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $170.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,306.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,663 shares of company stock worth $28,556,414 over the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

