RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Noble Financial dropped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RICK opened at $63.79 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.32). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

