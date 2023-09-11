Quarry LP Takes $4.29 Million Position in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 409,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. Denali Capital Acquisition makes up approximately 0.9% of Quarry LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 145.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 490,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 290,686 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,664,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000.

NASDAQ DECA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.88. 600,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

