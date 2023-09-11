Quarry LP Purchases New Shares in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 412,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I accounts for about 0.9% of Quarry LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quarry LP owned 2.82% of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC bought a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $4,586,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 133.0% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 582,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 332,437 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFHT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,477. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

