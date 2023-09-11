Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,457,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QOMO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,699. Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Qomolangma Acquisition Profile

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in the Asian market.

