Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Quarry LP owned approximately 0.70% of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRD. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 344.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BRD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. 81,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,933. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Profile

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

