Quarry LP Invests $522,000 in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIGZ. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.39. 332,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.