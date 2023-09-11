Quarry LP Invests $3.12 Million in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Quarry LP owned approximately 3.02% of ClimateRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLRC. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,944,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in ClimateRock by 348.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,382 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

ClimateRock Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CLRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. ClimateRock has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.