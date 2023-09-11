Quarry LP Has $887,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 162.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,786,540,000 after purchasing an additional 718,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.69. 295,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.19. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

