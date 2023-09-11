Quarry LP Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 208.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,631,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 239.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 726,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,403,000 after acquiring an additional 295,007 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $51.95. 39,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,238. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Argus decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

