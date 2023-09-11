Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 360,000 Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000. Intuitive Machines makes up about 0.9% of Quarry LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Intuitive Machines stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. 72,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,482. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Intuitive Machines



Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

Further Reading

