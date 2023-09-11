Quarry LP Acquires 20,493 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock remained flat at $22.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 120,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.26.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

