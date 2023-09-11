Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$117.64.

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PD

Precision Drilling Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$95.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.22. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$404.07 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 15.7986348 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.