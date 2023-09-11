PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Boosted by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for 2.2% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.20 and a 200 day moving average of $138.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

