Portolan Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 156.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,719 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Par Pacific worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Par Pacific by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE PARR traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 279,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,305. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.08. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 73.08% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In related news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $491,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

