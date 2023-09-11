Polymath Price Tops $0.12 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Polymath has a total market cap of $111.53 million and approximately $23,053.12 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12957563 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $36,248.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

