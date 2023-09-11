Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAA. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NYSE PAA opened at $14.72 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

