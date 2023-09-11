Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) vs. Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Financial Survey

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Enlight Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $4.32 billion 2.01 $483.60 million $3.58 21.40 Enlight Renewable Energy $160.49 million 11.96 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 8.92% 6.55% 1.74% Enlight Renewable Energy 25.17% 5.76% 1.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pinnacle West Capital and Enlight Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 1 5 3 0 2.22 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus price target of $77.90, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.44%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Pinnacle West Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities, as well as owns and maintains transmission and distribution substations. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

