Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics Trading Down 3.0 %

Photronics stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 201.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

