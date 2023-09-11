Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 148.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 0.8% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $99,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,878 shares of company stock worth $36,056,897. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

PSX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,205. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $124.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day moving average is $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.