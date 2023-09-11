PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $93.01 Million Position in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 3.9% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 5.34% of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF worth $93,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 216.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 1,362.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.90. 102,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,987. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $210.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.35.

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.